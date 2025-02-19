Left Menu

India's Climate Triumph: Powering Ahead with Clean Energy

India is surpassing its climate goals, leveraging clean energy for economic growth and sustainability, according to UN climate chief Simon Stiell. India’s unique geography makes it vulnerable to climate impacts, but also a leader in solar energy. The push for resilient communities and infrastructure continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:38 IST
India's Climate Triumph: Powering Ahead with Clean Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is not just meeting but exceeding its climate objectives, paving the way for accelerated economic growth through clean energy, says Simon Stiell, UN climate change chief.

Stiell highlights India's geographical diversity and sizable population as factors increasing its vulnerability to climate impacts yet also empowering it as a solar superpower. He stresses the importance of investing in resilient infrastructure and communities.

With ambitious climate plans, India is set to cut GDP emission intensity by 45% by 2030 and increase non-fossil fuel power capacity to 50%. These efforts underscore India's leadership role in climate action, transforming challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025