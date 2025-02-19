India's Climate Triumph: Powering Ahead with Clean Energy

India is not just meeting but exceeding its climate objectives, paving the way for accelerated economic growth through clean energy, says Simon Stiell, UN climate change chief.

Stiell highlights India's geographical diversity and sizable population as factors increasing its vulnerability to climate impacts yet also empowering it as a solar superpower. He stresses the importance of investing in resilient infrastructure and communities.

With ambitious climate plans, India is set to cut GDP emission intensity by 45% by 2030 and increase non-fossil fuel power capacity to 50%. These efforts underscore India's leadership role in climate action, transforming challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.

