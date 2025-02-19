Irish Property Market Sees Slower Growth in December 2024
Irish residential property prices rose by 8.7% in December 2024, demonstrating a slowdown from November's 9.6% increase, according to Central Statistics Office data. Current national prices surpass those during the 2007 Celtic Tiger peak by 16.8%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:43 IST
The Central Statistics Office has reported that Irish residential property prices experienced an annual growth of 8.7% by December 2024, reflecting a deceleration compared to the 9.6% expansion recorded in November.
Despite the slowdown, national prices remain significantly higher, registering a 16.8% increase over the highest levels seen during the peak of the Celtic Tiger property boom in 2007.
This data suggests ongoing strength in the market, although the pace of growth is easing, potentially signaling shifts in buyer sentiment and market conditions moving into 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leopold Cafe Shines at SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024
Supreme Court to Review Disputed NEET-PG 2024 Counselling Process
Govt Issues Uniform Code for Ethical Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices 2024
Canon CNA Showcases Cutting-Edge Imaging Solutions at Integrated Systems Europe 2024
Record Gold Demand in 2024: Central Banks and Investors Lead Surge