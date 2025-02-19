Irish Property Market Sees Slower Growth in December 2024

The Central Statistics Office has reported that Irish residential property prices experienced an annual growth of 8.7% by December 2024, reflecting a deceleration compared to the 9.6% expansion recorded in November.

Despite the slowdown, national prices remain significantly higher, registering a 16.8% increase over the highest levels seen during the peak of the Celtic Tiger property boom in 2007.

This data suggests ongoing strength in the market, although the pace of growth is easing, potentially signaling shifts in buyer sentiment and market conditions moving into 2025.

