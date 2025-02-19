Left Menu

Irish Property Market Sees Slower Growth in December 2024

Irish residential property prices rose by 8.7% in December 2024, demonstrating a slowdown from November's 9.6% increase, according to Central Statistics Office data. Current national prices surpass those during the 2007 Celtic Tiger peak by 16.8%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:43 IST
Irish Property Market Sees Slower Growth in December 2024

The Central Statistics Office has reported that Irish residential property prices experienced an annual growth of 8.7% by December 2024, reflecting a deceleration compared to the 9.6% expansion recorded in November.

Despite the slowdown, national prices remain significantly higher, registering a 16.8% increase over the highest levels seen during the peak of the Celtic Tiger property boom in 2007.

This data suggests ongoing strength in the market, although the pace of growth is easing, potentially signaling shifts in buyer sentiment and market conditions moving into 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025