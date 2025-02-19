Inferno Engulfs Logistics Godown: Major Fire in Bhiwandi Causes Widespread Devastation

A massive fire erupted at a logistics warehouse in Bhiwandi, Thane district, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. The blaze, which wreaked havoc on goods such as perfumes and cardboards, fortunately resulted in no casualties, according to civic officials.

The fire ignited around 4:30 am near Yevai Naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The inferno persisted until firefighters successfully tamed the flames by 1 pm, despite the collapsed structure and water shortages complicating their efforts.

Officials continue to investigate the fire's cause, which remains unknown. Meanwhile, the fire department urges local businesses to reassess safety protocols to avert similar catastrophes in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)