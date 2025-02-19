Left Menu

Revolutionizing Urban Mapping: The NAKSHA Initiative in Maharashtra

The Central government's AI-assisted NAKSHA project will conduct pilot land surveys in 12 villages of Kulgaon-Badlapur, Maharashtra. Utilizing drones, this initiative aims to streamline urban land management, enhance property records, and improve transparency and governance in selected urban areas, consequently benefiting residents and local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:44 IST
The Central government's innovative NAKSHA project, designed to improve urban land surveys through AI and drone technology, will soon be implemented in 12 villages governed by the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council in Maharashtra's Thane district.

This initiative, which was officially launched in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, aims to streamline property records and enhance urban land management by using geospatial knowledge and advanced technology.

Chief Officer Maruti Gaikwad emphasizes the benefits of this program, including better governance, increased transparency, and improved revenue collection, which will significantly benefit local residents and authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

