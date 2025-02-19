Revolutionizing Urban Mapping: The NAKSHA Initiative in Maharashtra

The Central government's innovative NAKSHA project, designed to improve urban land surveys through AI and drone technology, will soon be implemented in 12 villages governed by the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council in Maharashtra's Thane district.

This initiative, which was officially launched in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, aims to streamline property records and enhance urban land management by using geospatial knowledge and advanced technology.

Chief Officer Maruti Gaikwad emphasizes the benefits of this program, including better governance, increased transparency, and improved revenue collection, which will significantly benefit local residents and authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)