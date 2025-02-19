Yamuna Left in Focus: New Government Plans Comprehensive River Rejuvenation

With the recent change in government, a comprehensive action plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna river has been submitted to the Prime Minister's Office. Officials confirmed the plan focuses on increasing sewage treatment capacity and other critical measures to address pollution levels.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee under the Department of Environment presented a detailed proposal last week, outlining steps such as setting up new sewage treatment plants and upgrading existing ones. The plan also includes initiatives to connect drainage systems, trap all drains, and remove encroachments from floodplains.

The new BJP government, which gained power with a significant majority, has prioritized cleaning the Yamuna, addressing the high Biochemical Oxygen Demand levels, and ensuring adequate environmental water flow. The proposal envisions enhanced sewage treatment capacities and riverfront restoration projects, relying on pending dam projects to bolster water supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)