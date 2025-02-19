Left Menu

Unveiling the Atmosphere of Exoplanet WASP-121b: A Stratified Mystery

Scientists have decoded the three-dimensional atmospheric structure of exoplanet WASP-121b, discovering three distinct layers with unique chemical compositions. This hot gas planet, located 900 light-years from Earth, features a temperature gradient, ferocious winds, and unexpected elements like gaseous iron and titanium, providing unprecedented insights into planetary atmospheres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:40 IST
Astronomers have achieved a groundbreaking discovery by uncovering the three-dimensional atmospheric structure of an exoplanet, WASP-121b, located a staggering 900 light-years away. The planet, termed an "ultra-hot Jupiter," showcases complex stratification in its atmosphere with three distinct layers, each presenting unique chemical compositions.

The research, melding telescope data from the European Southern Observatory in Chile, reveals WASP-121b's atmosphere as unlike any observed before. Its bottom layer contains gaseous iron due to extreme heat, while the middle layer harbors sodium amidst powerful jet stream winds. The uppermost layer, rich in hydrogen, sees some of its compounds escaping into space.

This pioneering study marks a significant leap in understanding exoplanetary atmospheres, offering broader implications for searching smaller, potentially habitable planets. The insights gathered challenge existing theories and underscore the vast diversity of planetary climates, moving beyond Earth's singular example to explore the universe's complexity.

