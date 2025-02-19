Left Menu

Shimla's Power Lines Go Underground: A Safety Overhaul

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is removing overhead electricity wires by relocating them underground. The project, costing Rs 120 crore, is set to improve safety and aesthetics. Initiated at Rahat Hotel, it will expand to other areas, enhancing public safety by eliminating risks from exposed wires.

Shimla
Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is on the brink of a significant infrastructural transformation as overhead electricity wires are set to disappear from its skyline. The plan involves relocating these wires underground through a specially constructed 'underground utility duct', according to Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan.

The project, with an approved budget of Rs 120 crore, has already kicked off its first phase at Rahat Hotel. The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize the city's infrastructure and is expected to be rolled out to other areas in the near future.

By moving electricity cables underground, the city aims to enhance public safety and eliminate the unsightly and potentially hazardous presence of hanging wires and poles, noted Chauhan. This effort highlights the administration's commitment to urban development and safety.

