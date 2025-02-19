February Heatwave: Solapur Sizzles at 38 Degrees
Solapur recorded Maharashtra's highest temperature of 38°C on Wednesday. Unusually high February temperatures were noted throughout the state, with several cities surpassing 35°C. Jeur in Solapur reached 37.2°C. Notable temperatures included Kolhapur at 35.1°C and Pune at 35.8°C.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Solapur city reported the highest February temperature in Maharashtra this Wednesday, touching a scorching 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed.
Across the state, several regions recorded unusually high temperatures, exceeding 35 degrees Celsius for this time of year, marking a significant climatic anomaly.
While Jeur in Solapur district recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius, notable readings included Kolhapur at 35.1 degrees, Pune at 35.8 degrees, and Sangli at 36.6 degrees Celsius, among others. Mumbai's Santacruz area also registered a noteworthy 34.1 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Solapur
- temperature
- heatwave
- Maharashtra
- IMD
- February
- climate anomaly
- Kolhapur
- Pune
- Mumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha's Health Drive to Deworm Millions in February
Global Political Agenda: February and March Highlights
Chhattisgarh's February 9 Encounter: A Blow to Naxal Leadership
SASSA Urged to Expedite Postbank Black Card Rollout Before February 2025 Deadline
Haryana Set to Implement New Criminal Laws by February End