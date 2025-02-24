Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Grim Prospects in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

Eight individuals remain trapped in the SLBC tunnel following a partial collapse. Rescue efforts are ongoing, led by Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. Despite efforts, chances of survival are deemed very remote due to significant debris and logistical challenges. Rescue teams, including experienced rat miners, are on-site.

Updated: 24-02-2025 10:06 IST
Eight individuals remain trapped inside the SLBC tunnel after a partial collapse occurred two days ago, with Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao expressing that their chances of survival are slim. Efforts are in progress, but the task is formidable due to the amount of debris.

A seasoned team of rat miners, renowned for their successful rescue of workers in the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel last year, has joined forces to assist in the current rescue mission. However, Minister Rao estimates it may take three to four days to reach the trapped individuals due to the site's challenging conditions.

The collapse has left substantial muck and debris within the tunnel, complicating efforts considerably. Among the trapped are engineers, operators, and laborers identified from various regions. Despite relentless attempts by several rescue organizations, progress remains arduous.

