Karnataka Safeguards Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland

The Karnataka government has declared 5,678 acres in Yelahanka taluk as the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve. The move is aimed at preserving its ecological and water catchment importance. The reserve excludes 'patta lands', ensuring villagers maintain existing rights.

The Karnataka government has officially designated 5,678 acres and 32 guntas of land in Yelahanka taluk, Bengaluru Urban, as the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve. This announcement came after the Karnataka cabinet decided last month to protect this ecologically significant area.

According to the notification dated February 24, the region's ecological, faunal, floral, and geomorphological importance necessitated this conservation effort. The initiative aims to protect, propagate, and develop the grassland and its wildlife while maintaining the area around Hesaraghatta, a vital water source for Bengaluru.

The government has ensured that the conservation reserve will not infringe upon any 'patta lands' nor disrupt existing rights of the villagers, thus maintaining the local community's privileges.

