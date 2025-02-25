Expert-Led Efforts Underway to Rescue Trapped Workers in Telangana Canal Tunnel

Efforts have intensified to rescue eight individuals trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, with the Telangana government enlisting experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Geographical Research Institute (NGRI). The workers have remained trapped for four days following the tunnel's partial collapse on Saturday.

Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh emphasized the importance of ensuring the tunnel's stability before proceeding further. Dewatering operations are currently underway, with experts from L&T, known for their tunnel expertise, on site to assist with the operation. Communication with the trapped individuals has yet to be established, complicating the rescue efforts.

The involvement of a skilled team of 584 personnel, including members from the Indian Army, Navy, and various disaster response teams, underscores the seriousness of the situation. Despite relentless attempts involving gas cutters and other equipment, the rescuers face daunting challenges with the last sections of the tunnel clogged by muck and debris. However, hopes are buoyed by the arrival of a specialized team that rescued workers in a similar incident in Uttarakhand last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)