Tragic Picnic: Flash Floods Claim Lives in Afghanistan

In a tragic turn of events, flash floods swept away at least 21 members of two families in Afghanistan's western Farah province on Tuesday, according to an Interior Ministry spokesman. The spokesman, Abdul Mateen Qaniee, confirmed that women and children were among the victims, with five other individuals sustaining injuries.

Reports indicate that the families were enjoying a picnic in Kojar village in Pushtkoh district when they were caught in a sudden downpour and hailstorm while climbing a mountain. The unexpected weather conditions led to the devastating flash floods.

The deadly floods are a grim reminder of last year's similar disasters in northern Afghanistan, where 315 people lost their lives and over 1,600 were injured. As extreme weather events continue to pose significant risks, the need for better preparedness becomes increasingly crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)