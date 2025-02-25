Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Mayapuri Factory, Sparks Safety Concerns

A fire erupted in a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly, dispatching nine fire tenders to the site. Despite the extensive spread of the fire, no casualties were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:07 IST
Blaze Engulfs Mayapuri Factory, Sparks Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted on Tuesday afternoon at a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing factory located in Mayapuri Phase-2, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire department was alerted at 2:11 pm, prompting the dispatch of nine fire tenders to combat the blaze. The incident occurred within a 400-square-yard factory with a ground-plus-three-floor structure.

Fortunately, the fire resulted in no casualties. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025