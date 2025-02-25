Blaze Engulfs Mayapuri Factory, Sparks Safety Concerns

A significant fire erupted on Tuesday afternoon at a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing factory located in Mayapuri Phase-2, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire department was alerted at 2:11 pm, prompting the dispatch of nine fire tenders to combat the blaze. The incident occurred within a 400-square-yard factory with a ground-plus-three-floor structure.

Fortunately, the fire resulted in no casualties. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)