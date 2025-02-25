Blaze Engulfs Mayapuri Factory, Sparks Safety Concerns
A fire erupted in a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly, dispatching nine fire tenders to the site. Despite the extensive spread of the fire, no casualties were reported. The cause remains under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant fire erupted on Tuesday afternoon at a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing factory located in Mayapuri Phase-2, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.
The fire department was alerted at 2:11 pm, prompting the dispatch of nine fire tenders to combat the blaze. The incident occurred within a 400-square-yard factory with a ground-plus-three-floor structure.
Fortunately, the fire resulted in no casualties. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Mayapuri
- factory
- Delhi
- fire services
- emergency response
- safety
- manufacturing
- blaze
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Scottsdale Airport: Fatal Jet Collision Sparks Safety Concerns
Daring Capture: The Royal Bengal Tiger's Return to Safety
Congress MP Demands Urgent Action on Train Safety for Women
Urgent Call for Enhanced Safety Measures for Women Passengers in Trains
Ayushmann Khurrana Champions Online Safety for Kids with UNICEF India