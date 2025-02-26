South Africa Leads Global Scientific Collaboration as G20 President

South Africa is taking a leading role in global scientific collaboration as it assumes the G20 Presidency, prioritizing pandemic preparedness, emerging technologies, and sustainable development. This marks a significant step in ensuring inclusive and impactful advancements in science and innovation on an international scale.

Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, officially opened the inaugural meeting of the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group (RIWG) at the University of the Free State in Mangaung. In his address to approximately 150 delegates from G20 countries, Nzimande emphasized the necessity of global cooperation to ensure that all nations benefit from scientific progress. He outlined his vision for the RIWG as a crucial platform for solidarity, providing science-based policy advice to drive sustainability and innovation.

Advancing the Bioeconomy for a Sustainable Future

A key highlight of the discussions was the growing emphasis on the bioeconomy—an innovative economic system that harnesses renewable, plant-based raw materials for energy production and industrial applications. Free State Premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, highlighted the bioeconomy's potential to drive economic growth while mitigating environmental impacts. She also introduced the G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy (GIB), which defines ten voluntary, high-level principles promoting sustainable development, climate change mitigation, responsible innovation, and economic inclusivity.

South Africa has a well-established track record in bioeconomy initiatives. The country’s Bioeconomy Strategy, introduced in 2013 as an evolution of the 2001 Biotechnology Strategy, aims to position South Africa as a leader in bio-based industries. This strategy focuses on enhancing international competitiveness, generating sustainable employment opportunities, improving food security, and fostering a greener, low-carbon economy.

South Africa's Unique Biodiversity as a Catalyst for Innovation

As one of the world’s most biologically diverse nations, South Africa offers vast opportunities for bioprospecting and sustainable research investments. The country is home to 10% of the world’s known plant species, 15% of all recognized coastal marine species, and the globally unique Cape Floristic Region. These natural assets make South Africa an essential player in shaping the future of sustainable innovation and environmental conservation.

Shaping Global Science Policy at the G20 Ministerial Meeting

The discussions and resolutions from this inaugural RIWG meeting will play a pivotal role in shaping key scientific policies and recommendations for the G20 ministerial gathering scheduled for September 2025. By fostering collaboration among G20 nations, South Africa aims to ensure that scientific advancements translate into tangible, impactful outcomes for both human development and environmental sustainability.

As South Africa assumes this leadership role, it is positioning itself as a global hub for research and innovation, reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainable scientific progress and equitable technological development.