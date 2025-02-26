Delhi Experiences Hottest Day of the Season

Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the year on Wednesday, as the mercury climbed to an unseasonably high 32 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature matched last year's February record of the same day, yet saw a dip this February to 29.7 degrees.

The city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 247, despite fluctuating humidity levels between 86% and 59% throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)