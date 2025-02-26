Delhi Experiences Hottest Day of the Season
Delhi recorded the highest temperature of the season at 32 degrees Celsius, significantly above the average. February saw similar highs in 2023, but 2024 was cooler at 29.7 degrees Celsius. Air quality remained poor, and a thunderstorm with rain is forecasted for Thursday.
Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the year on Wednesday, as the mercury climbed to an unseasonably high 32 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The maximum temperature matched last year's February record of the same day, yet saw a dip this February to 29.7 degrees.
The city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 247, despite fluctuating humidity levels between 86% and 59% throughout the day.
