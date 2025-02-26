Desperate Rescue Efforts Underway for Workers Trapped in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

The clock is ticking for eight individuals trapped in the collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana, as rescue efforts intensify under the oversight of Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. He announced on Wednesday that operations aim for completion within 48 hours, despite the complicated conditions slowing the mission.

Reddy detailed the extreme measures at a press conference, noting rescuers are navigating the treacherous conditions within the tunnel. Efforts were deliberately slowed for safety, but a new strategy, including creating additional access routes and dewatering the site, promises to enhance the pace.

Real-time monitoring tracks the tunnel's stability to ensure the safety of both trapped workers and rescuers. Experts from military and border regions have been deployed in this critical operation. Despite the dire circumstances, hope perseveres as the government collaborates with renowned experts to reach the trapped workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)