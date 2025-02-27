Telangana Seeks Key Projects and Funding in High-Level Delhi Talks

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, seeking approval and financial backing for several vital infrastructure projects in Hyderabad. Top on the list was the expansion of the Hyderabad metro rail network and the redevelopment of the Musi river in the city.

During the meeting, held on Wednesday, Reddy criticized the previous government's lack of initiative in metro expansion. He outlined a 76.4 km metro rail extension plan, costing an estimated Rs 24,269 crore, and urged immediate approval. The project promises significant improvements in public transport within the city.

Besides, the Chief Minister pushed for a Dry Port near the Regional Ring Road to aid trade and connectivity, suggesting a greenfield road and rail line connection to a seaport. Other proposals included the India Semiconductor Mission project, development of sewage plants, and improved regional transportation networks. Financial aid of Rs 20,000 crore for the Musi river project was also requested.

(With inputs from agencies.)