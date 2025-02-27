Eli Lilly's $27 Billion Investment Amid Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

Eli Lilly announced a massive $27 billion investment in erecting four new manufacturing plants on U.S. soil, reacting to potential tariff impositions by the Trump administration. This development is projected to offer over 3,000 skilled jobs and create 10,000 construction roles in the process over the next five years.

In a separate development, Bloomberg News reported that U.S. health authorities are reconsidering a substantial $590 million funding allocated to Moderna for its bird flu vaccine project. This news reportedly led to a dip in Moderna's stock value by 5.5% in post-market trades.

Furthermore, a persistent bird flu crisis is leading to interstate testing as a workers' strike affects California's poultry lab operations. The University of California remains optimistic about maintaining timely test responses despite these disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)