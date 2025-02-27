Left Menu

Eli Lilly's $27 Billion Investment Amid Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

Eli Lilly plans to invest $27 billion in new U.S. plants amidst threats of drug import tariffs by the Trump administration. The investment aims to create thousands of jobs. Meanwhile, health-related topics stir, including reevaluated contracts for vaccines and presumptive spending on bird flu mitigation.

Updated: 27-02-2025 10:29 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly announced a massive $27 billion investment in erecting four new manufacturing plants on U.S. soil, reacting to potential tariff impositions by the Trump administration. This development is projected to offer over 3,000 skilled jobs and create 10,000 construction roles in the process over the next five years.

In a separate development, Bloomberg News reported that U.S. health authorities are reconsidering a substantial $590 million funding allocated to Moderna for its bird flu vaccine project. This news reportedly led to a dip in Moderna's stock value by 5.5% in post-market trades.

Furthermore, a persistent bird flu crisis is leading to interstate testing as a workers' strike affects California's poultry lab operations. The University of California remains optimistic about maintaining timely test responses despite these disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

