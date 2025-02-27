Railways Gears Up for Maha Kumbh: A Committed March Towards Excellence
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparations for the Maha Kumbh, ensuring safety and comfort for pilgrims. With increased train services, infrastructural enhancements, and robust coordination among departments, the Indian Railways is committed to a seamless experience for millions attending the event.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently assessed Indian Railways' preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, highlighting impressive coordination across departments.
In a statement, the Ministry lauded the dedicated workforce that significantly contributed to facilitating travel for millions of pilgrims, exceeding initial operational plans with over 17,000 trains.
Safety measures included 1,186 CCTV cameras, special measures to manage congestion, and expanded ticketing facilities at key stations. The efforts aim to provide a seamless travel experience for the massive influx of attendees.
