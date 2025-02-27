Left Menu

Railways Gears Up for Maha Kumbh: A Committed March Towards Excellence

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparations for the Maha Kumbh, ensuring safety and comfort for pilgrims. With increased train services, infrastructural enhancements, and robust coordination among departments, the Indian Railways is committed to a seamless experience for millions attending the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:35 IST
Railways Gears Up for Maha Kumbh: A Committed March Towards Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently assessed Indian Railways' preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, highlighting impressive coordination across departments.

In a statement, the Ministry lauded the dedicated workforce that significantly contributed to facilitating travel for millions of pilgrims, exceeding initial operational plans with over 17,000 trains.

Safety measures included 1,186 CCTV cameras, special measures to manage congestion, and expanded ticketing facilities at key stations. The efforts aim to provide a seamless travel experience for the massive influx of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025