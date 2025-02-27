Railways Gears Up for Maha Kumbh: A Committed March Towards Excellence

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently assessed Indian Railways' preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, highlighting impressive coordination across departments.

In a statement, the Ministry lauded the dedicated workforce that significantly contributed to facilitating travel for millions of pilgrims, exceeding initial operational plans with over 17,000 trains.

Safety measures included 1,186 CCTV cameras, special measures to manage congestion, and expanded ticketing facilities at key stations. The efforts aim to provide a seamless travel experience for the massive influx of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)