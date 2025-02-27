Left Menu

Kerala Implements Special Measures to Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has initiated special measures to mitigate rising human-wildlife conflicts in high-risk areas. Plans include forming volunteer response teams and improving wildlife management across 273 grama panchayats. Modern technology will be employed, and compensation for damages will be reassessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:48 IST
In the face of increasing wildlife attacks, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the implementation of special measures in high-risk areas throughout the state. This decision emerged from a high-level meeting aimed at tackling human-wildlife conflicts.

The state will form primary response teams of volunteers to monitor and manage wildlife activity in 273 grama panchayats across 75 assembly constituencies. Additionally, a state-level committee led by the chief secretary will craft a comprehensive blueprint of actions required at district and regional levels.

Further recommendations include leveraging technology to prevent wildlife attacks, adjusting compensation for crop and livestock damages, and maintaining water sources in forests. An organization is planned to oversee eco-tourism in forest zones, enhancing both safety and conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

