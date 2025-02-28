Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Zemfira Kajarova's Carpet Legacy

Zemfira Kajarova, a 65-year-old weaver in southern Georgia, preserves the art of Persian-style woollen carpet making. Despite challenges, her work through reWoven supports local communities and maintains cultural heritage. Carpet weaving provides economic lifelines but faces decline as fewer young people pursue the craft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:32 IST
In southern Georgia, 65-year-old Zemfira Kajarova dedicates her life to crafting Persian-style woollen carpets, preserving a nearly forgotten art form in the village of Kosalari. This meticulous pursuit not only maintains cultural heritage but sustains the local economy.

Collaborating with reWoven, a social enterprise that finds international buyers, Zemfira's carpets distinguish themselves with bold designs and a limited color palette. Her efforts help a network of weavers, primarily older Muslim Azerbaijani women, bridge economic gaps in this rural community.

Despite the cultural significance and economic benefit, carpet weaving faces an uncertain future. Young people show dwindling interest, contributing to the fragile preservation of this traditional craft. Kajarova and her peers stand as the economic lifeline in a region challenged by isolation and limited opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

