Reviving Tradition: Zemfira Kajarova's Carpet Legacy

In southern Georgia, 65-year-old Zemfira Kajarova dedicates her life to crafting Persian-style woollen carpets, preserving a nearly forgotten art form in the village of Kosalari. This meticulous pursuit not only maintains cultural heritage but sustains the local economy.

Collaborating with reWoven, a social enterprise that finds international buyers, Zemfira's carpets distinguish themselves with bold designs and a limited color palette. Her efforts help a network of weavers, primarily older Muslim Azerbaijani women, bridge economic gaps in this rural community.

Despite the cultural significance and economic benefit, carpet weaving faces an uncertain future. Young people show dwindling interest, contributing to the fragile preservation of this traditional craft. Kajarova and her peers stand as the economic lifeline in a region challenged by isolation and limited opportunities.

