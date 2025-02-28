Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal Begins Safely Amid Protests
The trial incineration of 10 tonnes of waste from the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy commenced in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Initial air quality reports are normal. The process adheres to strict guidelines, with key oversight from pollution control authorities, following court orders.
The trial incineration of waste connected to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy began in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities reported normal air quality as the first 10 tonnes of a total 337 tonnes were burned under court orders.
Rigorous monitoring by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board ensured compliance with safety standards. No adverse effects have been observed, reassuring local communities amid protests over waste disposal from the defunct Union Carbide factory.
Officials conduct the incineration process at 850 degrees Celsius, following all standard procedures. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court supported the High Court's decision, refusing to intervene in the waste disposal operations.
