Left Menu

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal Begins Safely Amid Protests

The trial incineration of 10 tonnes of waste from the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy commenced in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Initial air quality reports are normal. The process adheres to strict guidelines, with key oversight from pollution control authorities, following court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:12 IST
Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal Begins Safely Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • India

The trial incineration of waste connected to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy began in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities reported normal air quality as the first 10 tonnes of a total 337 tonnes were burned under court orders.

Rigorous monitoring by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board ensured compliance with safety standards. No adverse effects have been observed, reassuring local communities amid protests over waste disposal from the defunct Union Carbide factory.

Officials conduct the incineration process at 850 degrees Celsius, following all standard procedures. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court supported the High Court's decision, refusing to intervene in the waste disposal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025