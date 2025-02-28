Science and Space: A New Wave of Discoveries
Recent science news highlights include Blue Origin's all-female crew space mission, the unique case of a man's brain turning to glass after Mount Vesuvius' eruption, NASA's mission to detect lunar water, concerns over wildfires in the U.S., predictions of a major quake in Chile, and space missions by Russia and Intuitive Machines.
Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, and other notable women are set to become the first all-female team to travel to space in a Blue Origin mission. This noteworthy expedition aboard the New Shepard rocket culminates over 60 years of waiting for an all-female crew.
In other groundbreaking news, scientists have unveiled an extraordinary find in Herculaneum: dark, glass-like remnants of a man's brain, offering a rare glimpse into the tragic aftermath of Mount Vesuvius' eruption.
NASA has launched a key satellite to map water distribution on the moon. This comes as fires encroach on U.S. towns, Chile braces for a potential earthquake, and dual lunar missions from Russia and Intuitive Machines forge advancements in space exploration.
