Left Menu

India's Leap in Solar Metrology and Environmental Governance

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a laboratory to test and calibrate air pollution monitoring equipment at the CSIR-NPL premises. This facility is poised to boost India's environmental governance and solar sector by reducing foreign dependency and fostering reliable calibration and certification processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:22 IST
India's Leap in Solar Metrology and Environmental Governance
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled a new laboratory dedicated to the testing and calibration of air pollution monitoring equipment, hailed as one of the few such facilities worldwide.

The National Environmental Standard Laboratory, inaugurated at the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL) premises, marks a significant step forward in bolstering India's environmental governance framework. Minister Singh highlighted the lab's role in decreasing dependency on foreign certification, conserving international exchanges, and bolstering investor trust in the burgeoning solar sector.

He also opened the National Primary Standard Facility for Solar Cell Calibration, a significant addition to India's capabilities in photovoltaic measurement standards. By providing reliable, India-specific calibration, these facilities aim to offer transparent and accurate environment data, supporting regulatory agencies, industries, and startups in policy enforcement under initiatives like the National Clean Air Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

 India
2
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

 India
3
Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

 India
4
Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026