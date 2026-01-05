India's Leap in Solar Metrology and Environmental Governance

On Monday, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled a new laboratory dedicated to the testing and calibration of air pollution monitoring equipment, hailed as one of the few such facilities worldwide.

The National Environmental Standard Laboratory, inaugurated at the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL) premises, marks a significant step forward in bolstering India's environmental governance framework. Minister Singh highlighted the lab's role in decreasing dependency on foreign certification, conserving international exchanges, and bolstering investor trust in the burgeoning solar sector.

He also opened the National Primary Standard Facility for Solar Cell Calibration, a significant addition to India's capabilities in photovoltaic measurement standards. By providing reliable, India-specific calibration, these facilities aim to offer transparent and accurate environment data, supporting regulatory agencies, industries, and startups in policy enforcement under initiatives like the National Clean Air Programme.

