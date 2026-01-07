Left Menu

Farmers Unite Against Ethanol Factory in Rajasthan: An Environmental Stand

Farmers in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh held a mahapanchayat to oppose a proposed ethanol factory, citing environmental concerns and demanding the withdrawal of criminal charges against protestors. The rally saw participation from various farmer leaders protesting industrial favoritism, urging the cancellation of related agreements.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bold stand against industrial projects perceived as threats to the environment, farmers from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district staged a mahapanchayat on Wednesday. They protested a proposed ethanol factory in the Rathi Khera area, calling for the withdrawal of all cases against the protestors.

The event, which took place in Sangaria, was organized by the Ethanol Factory Hatao -- Kshetra Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and drew participation from farmer leaders across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The leaders argued that the factory poses significant risks to agriculture, groundwater, and regional environmental stability.

Leading voices at the gathering, including the Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan state president and Joginder Singh Ugrahan, criticized government policies for privileging corporate interests over the common farmer. In a move to maintain public order, local authorities imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services around the area.

