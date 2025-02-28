Left Menu

Mumbai Property Registrations Rise Marginally in February

Property registrations in Mumbai's municipal region saw a slight increase in February 2025, reflecting a continued demand for housing. Knight Frank India reported 12,066 registrations, a marginal rise from the previous year's 12,056. The data, counted until 10 pm on Friday, indicates potential for further increase.

Property registrations in Mumbai's municipal region experienced a slight uptick in February 2025, reaching 12,066 units, according to Knight Frank India. This increase reflects steady demand in the housing market, compared to February 2024's registrations of 12,056 units.

The real estate consultant's data, extending up to 10 pm on Friday night, suggests a possible slight rise in the number of registrations as more data is compiled. The figures highlight Mumbai City's active housing market under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction.

Real estate experts attribute this growth to the robust housing demand in the area, anticipating further developments in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

