Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Five Lives in Pandori Gola

In a heart-wrenching incident early Saturday, five members of a family lost their lives when the roof of their home collapsed on them while they slept, according to local police reports.

The tragedy unfolded around 4:30 am in Pandori Gola village. The collapsed structure was reportedly in poor condition, with the additional weight of stored waste material compounding the risk of failure.

Efforts to save the victims were in vain, as neighbors promptly transported them to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have identified the deceased as Gobinda, 40, his wife Amarjit Kaur, 36, and their children Gurbaj Singh, 14, Gurlaal, 17, and Ekam, 15. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

