Left Menu

High-Stakes Tunnel Rescue Mission: Engineering Team Battles Odds

Rescue teams are working tirelessly to extricate eight workers trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC). Utilizing cutting-edge equipment, including ground-penetrating radar, the teams face challenging conditions. Efforts include cutting a Tunnel Boring Machine to access the stranded individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 11:53 IST
High-Stakes Tunnel Rescue Mission: Engineering Team Battles Odds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams are engaged in an intense operation to free eight workers trapped beneath a collapsed tunnel section at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal. These efforts involve cutting down components of a Tunnel Boring Machine to reach the stranded workers, as officials confirmed on Saturday.

Personnel from various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, and state-run Singareni Collieries, are working tirelessly alongside rat miners to ensure a successful rescue. On Saturday morning, a rescue team entered the tunnel, conducting dewatering and debris removal simultaneously, according to Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad.

Despite detecting anomalies using Ground Penetrating Radar, the tunneling conditions remain hazardous due to mud and water saturation. The team, comprising over 500 skilled individuals, has been working around the clock to resolve the situation since February 22. Government officials have arrived on-site, further emphasizing the operation's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025