High-Stakes Tunnel Rescue Mission: Engineering Team Battles Odds

Rescue teams are engaged in an intense operation to free eight workers trapped beneath a collapsed tunnel section at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal. These efforts involve cutting down components of a Tunnel Boring Machine to reach the stranded workers, as officials confirmed on Saturday.

Personnel from various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, and state-run Singareni Collieries, are working tirelessly alongside rat miners to ensure a successful rescue. On Saturday morning, a rescue team entered the tunnel, conducting dewatering and debris removal simultaneously, according to Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad.

Despite detecting anomalies using Ground Penetrating Radar, the tunneling conditions remain hazardous due to mud and water saturation. The team, comprising over 500 skilled individuals, has been working around the clock to resolve the situation since February 22. Government officials have arrived on-site, further emphasizing the operation's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)