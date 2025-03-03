Firefly Aerospace's Meteoric Lunar Success Rings In New Era

Firefly Aerospace has made a historic achievement by landing its uncrewed Blue Ghost spacecraft on the moon. The feat marks the start of a two-week research mission, as a select number of private companies vie for dominance in the global lunar exploration arena.

The Blue Ghost, roughly the size of a compact car and supported by four legs, carried ten scientific experiments to further our understanding of the moon. The spacecraft landed near an ancient volcanic vent in the Mare Crisium region, located in the northeastern corner of the moon's Earth-facing side.

This successful mission signifies not only a breakthrough for Firefly Aerospace but also underscores a growing wave of private participation in space exploration, a sector once dominated by governments. The mission's timings were precise, with the touchdown occurring at 3:35am ET (0835 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies.)