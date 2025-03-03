Left Menu

Meghalaya Faces Escalating Water Crisis: Urgent Interventions Required

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma highlighted the state's mounting water crisis, noting 792 critical water sources at risk despite significant investments. A climate council is set up to tackle the issue. Multiple projects aim to rejuvenate water bodies, crucial for the Jal Jeevan Mission's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:24 IST
Meghalaya is grappling with an alarming water crisis, as Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma disclosed the state's efforts to manage its dwindling water resources. He mentioned a study identifying 792 critical water sources, some beyond recovery, despite ongoing projects worth Rs 8,000 crore.

During a recent assembly session, Sangma emphasized the importance of a climate council to address this pressing issue. The state mapped over 70,000 springsheds and is taking swift action to rejuvenate the 792 critical ones. The government plans a project worth Rs 32 crore to revive 67 springsheds, while 1,601 have been constructed under the MGNREGS.

Additionally, the Asian Development Bank is funding a $62 million project to further aid water resource management. Sangma highlighted the Jal Jeevan Mission's success, noting a sharp increase in household water connections, while urging proper water management and forest preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

