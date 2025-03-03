Left Menu

Tragic Loss: A Delhi Student's Dreams Shattered

Nineteen-year-old Rishal Singh, a Delhi University student and newspaper vendor, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in Rohini, Delhi. The accident occurred early Saturday near the RTO office. Police investigations are ongoing as the family grieves their loss.

A tragic accident claimed the life of 19-year-old Delhi University student Rishal Singh, who was also working as a newspaper vendor. He died after an unidentified vehicle hit him in Rohini, an incident confirmed by police on Monday.

The mishap took place around 6:30 am on Saturday near the RTO office, following which police arrived at the scene to find a broken bicycle and scattered newspapers. Tragically, Singh was declared dead upon arrival at BSA Hospital.

Rishal was a diligent student, funding his education through newspaper distribution and other odd jobs since Class 11. He aimed to become a stenographer. Despite police efforts, no arrests have been made, leaving his family, including his elder sister Poonam, in despair over the loss of their beloved family member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

