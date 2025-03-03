Tragic Loss: A Delhi Student's Dreams Shattered
Nineteen-year-old Rishal Singh, a Delhi University student and newspaper vendor, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in Rohini, Delhi. The accident occurred early Saturday near the RTO office. Police investigations are ongoing as the family grieves their loss.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the life of 19-year-old Delhi University student Rishal Singh, who was also working as a newspaper vendor. He died after an unidentified vehicle hit him in Rohini, an incident confirmed by police on Monday.
The mishap took place around 6:30 am on Saturday near the RTO office, following which police arrived at the scene to find a broken bicycle and scattered newspapers. Tragically, Singh was declared dead upon arrival at BSA Hospital.
Rishal was a diligent student, funding his education through newspaper distribution and other odd jobs since Class 11. He aimed to become a stenographer. Despite police efforts, no arrests have been made, leaving his family, including his elder sister Poonam, in despair over the loss of their beloved family member.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- student
- accident
- Rishal Singh
- hit-and-run
- investigation
- family
- support
- education
- police
ALSO READ
Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Investigations Begin
Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station: Stampede Investigation Launched
Elephant Death Sparks Investigation in Jharkhand's PTR
Family Tragedy: Brother and Cousin Commit Public Murder
Tragedy Strikes: Family of Four Found Dead in Tragic Incident