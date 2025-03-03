Left Menu

Tragic Building Collapse Claims Lives in Ganjam

In Odisha's Ganjam district, two labourers lost their lives when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed. Identified as Niranjan Mohanty and Khadala Sethi, they were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have launched an inquiry into this fatal incident.

A tragic incident struck Karpura Nuagain in Odisha's Ganjam district, where two labourers lost their lives following a building collapse on Monday. The roof of an under-construction building gave way, resulting in the immediate deaths of the workers involved.

The deceased have been identified as Niranjan Mohanty, aged 38, and Khadala Sethi, aged 62. Both were transported promptly to the sub-divisional hospital at Aska, where doctors declared them 'brought dead,' as confirmed by SDPO Santosh Kumar Jena.

The police have registered a case and commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this tragic event. The inquiry is expected to establish accountability and prevent future mishaps in construction zones.

