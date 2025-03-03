Left Menu

Tragic Fate of a Majestic Tusker in Odisha's Forests

A wild tusker was found dead in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, suspected to have died from injuries during a conflict with another tusker. Officials initiated an investigation into the 30-year-old elephant's unnatural demise after finding the carcass near Jamujhara village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhenkanal | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:10 IST
Tragic Fate of a Majestic Tusker in Odisha's Forests
  • Country:
  • India

A wild tusker was discovered dead in the Kamakhyanagar forest area of Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday morning, an official reported. The incident has raised concerns among wildlife authorities.

Forest department officials recovered the carcass of the 30-year-old elephant near Jamujhara village, situated in the western part of the Dhenkanal forest division. Initial investigations suggest the elephant migrated from the Joranda area approximately five days prior to its demise.

It is believed the tusker succumbed to injuries sustained during a conflict with another tusker on Sunday night, according to a forest official. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the elephant's unnatural death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025