Tragic Fate of a Majestic Tusker in Odisha's Forests

A wild tusker was discovered dead in the Kamakhyanagar forest area of Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday morning, an official reported. The incident has raised concerns among wildlife authorities.

Forest department officials recovered the carcass of the 30-year-old elephant near Jamujhara village, situated in the western part of the Dhenkanal forest division. Initial investigations suggest the elephant migrated from the Joranda area approximately five days prior to its demise.

It is believed the tusker succumbed to injuries sustained during a conflict with another tusker on Sunday night, according to a forest official. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the elephant's unnatural death.

(With inputs from agencies.)