Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis has experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency due to double pneumonia, necessitating advanced medical interventions. Hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital since February, the 88-year-old pontiff's condition remains guarded. This marks his longest public absence since his papacy began in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:58 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis faces another health setback as the Vatican confirms he suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency. This comes as the 88-year-old pontiff continues to battle double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

While hospitalized since February, Pope Francis experienced respiratory complications on Monday, including a bronchospasm requiring two bronchoscopies and non-invasive mechanical ventilation. His prognosis remains guarded, indicating ongoing health risks.

This marks the longest period out of the public eye for Pope Francis since his papacy started in March 2013. Known to be prone to lung infections, the pontiff's recovery timeline remains uncertain, contributing to concern among the faithful.

