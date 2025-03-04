Inferno in Ofunato: Japan Battles Devastating Forest Fire

Japan is grappling with a fierce forest fire that has wreaked havoc in the coastal city of Ofunato, causing significant damage to homes and necessitating the evacuation of hundreds.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the blaze has scorched approximately 2,100 hectares since it ignited on Wednesday, leading to the destruction of at least 84 properties and displacing over 1,200 people. While the fire has shown signs of subsiding in certain areas, the response has involved more than 2,000 troops and firefighters from across the nation.

A tragic discovery was made when a man's body was found on a road on Thursday, with authorities investigating whether his death relates to the fire. This disaster comes during the driest winter the region has faced since records began in 1946, per the Japan Meteorological Agency.

