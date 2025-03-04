Inferno in Ofunato: Japan Battles Devastating Forest Fire
A massive forest fire in Ofunato, Japan, has damaged over 84 homes and forced 1,200 residents to evacuate. The fire covers 2,100 hectares and has prompted the deployment of 2,000 firefighters. A deceased man was found, with authorities investigating any connection to the fire.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan is grappling with a fierce forest fire that has wreaked havoc in the coastal city of Ofunato, causing significant damage to homes and necessitating the evacuation of hundreds.
According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the blaze has scorched approximately 2,100 hectares since it ignited on Wednesday, leading to the destruction of at least 84 properties and displacing over 1,200 people. While the fire has shown signs of subsiding in certain areas, the response has involved more than 2,000 troops and firefighters from across the nation.
A tragic discovery was made when a man's body was found on a road on Thursday, with authorities investigating whether his death relates to the fire. This disaster comes during the driest winter the region has faced since records began in 1946, per the Japan Meteorological Agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- fire
- Ofunato
- evacuation
- forest fire
- damage
- residents
- firefighters
- disaster
- dry winter
ALSO READ
Early Morning Tremor Jolts Delhi-NCR, Sparking Panic Among Residents
Delhi Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake: Residents Share Experiences
Panic in Delhi as Early Morning Quake Jolts Residents Awake
Delhi Residents Reassured: Mild Aftershocks Pose No Threat
Delhi Residents Rattled by Early Morning 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake