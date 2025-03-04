Left Menu

Inferno in Ofunato: Japan Battles Devastating Forest Fire

A massive forest fire in Ofunato, Japan, has damaged over 84 homes and forced 1,200 residents to evacuate. The fire covers 2,100 hectares and has prompted the deployment of 2,000 firefighters. A deceased man was found, with authorities investigating any connection to the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:33 IST
Inferno in Ofunato: Japan Battles Devastating Forest Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is grappling with a fierce forest fire that has wreaked havoc in the coastal city of Ofunato, causing significant damage to homes and necessitating the evacuation of hundreds.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the blaze has scorched approximately 2,100 hectares since it ignited on Wednesday, leading to the destruction of at least 84 properties and displacing over 1,200 people. While the fire has shown signs of subsiding in certain areas, the response has involved more than 2,000 troops and firefighters from across the nation.

A tragic discovery was made when a man's body was found on a road on Thursday, with authorities investigating whether his death relates to the fire. This disaster comes during the driest winter the region has faced since records began in 1946, per the Japan Meteorological Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025