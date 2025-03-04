More Hunting Opportunities Ahead: Govt Announces Three New Upland Game Preserves

Game bird hunters in New Zealand have reason to celebrate, as the Government has announced the establishment of three new commercial upland game preserves, expanding opportunities for pheasant hunting across the country.

The newly designated game preserve areas are:

Mangakahia (Whangārei) – 359 hectares

Lagoon Hill (Southern Wairarapa) – 653 hectares

Grange Hill (South Canterbury) – 2481 hectares

These preserves, located on private land, will see landowners managing pheasant populations, determining hunting seasons, and facilitating access for hunters.

Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager highlighted the Government's commitment to enhancing hunting opportunities for New Zealanders.

"We are dedicated to supporting and growing New Zealand's outdoor recreation industries, and hunting is a key part of that. The expansion of commercial upland game preserves not only boosts opportunities for hunters but also provides economic and employment benefits to rural communities," said Minister Meager.

Currently, game preserves contribute an estimated $7 million annually to the New Zealand economy, employing approximately 40 full-time workers and providing recreational enjoyment for many hunters.

"This initiative is a simple yet effective step towards our broader economic growth agenda," Meager added. "I'm looking forward to seeing more New Zealanders enjoying the great outdoors and, hopefully, bagging a pheasant or two myself when these new preserves open."

The expansion of game preserves aligns with the Government’s strategy to streamline regulations around hunting and fishing, making it easier for businesses and recreational enthusiasts to participate in these activities.

Further details regarding the opening dates and regulations for each game preserve will be announced in due course. Hunters are encouraged to stay informed and prepare for an exciting new season ahead.