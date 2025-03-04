Nagaland Unveils Strategic Bills for Urban Planning and Investment

In a significant move, the Nagaland government has introduced two crucial Bills in the assembly aimed at urban planning and investment validation. The first, presented by Chief Minister Rio, is the Nagaland Town and Country Planning (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2025. This legislation seeks to incorporate an ordinance into existing town planning laws by adding chapters for town planning schemes and peri-urban areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Zeliang tabled the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (Validation) Bill, 2025, addressing concerns regarding the 2018 notification of IDAN. Due to its non-introduction in the assembly, questions about its legality arose, which this Bill seeks to rectify by formally establishing IDAN as an Investment Promotion Agency.

The assembly speaker, Sharingain Longkumer, announced that these Bills would be considered for approval on Thursday, signaling a pivotal step towards structured urban development and investment confidence in Nagaland.

