Revolutionizing Waste: India's $2 Trillion Circular Economy Vision

India's circular economy could transform significantly, potentially generating a market worth over $2 trillion and around 10 million new jobs by 2050, according to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. Speaking at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Jaipur, Yadav highlighted the global potential, suggesting an additional $4.5 trillion to the worldwide economy by 2030.

Emphasizing a shift from the traditional 'take, make, waste' model, the Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change remarked on the radical changes in trade landscapes prompted by circular economy practices. Notable measures include the Plastic Waste Management Rules of 2016 and the 2022 ban on certain single-use plastics.

Yadav announced the finalization of a Circular Economy Action Plan targeting ten specific categories, with regulatory frameworks in development. Additionally, the event witnessed the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs signing an MOU to foster scientific collaboration in waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)