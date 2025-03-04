Renewed Focus on Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal

The incineration of hazardous waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy is poised to enter its second round in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, amidst ongoing preparations. Officials confirm that another batch of 10 tonnes of Union Carbide factory waste will undergo trial incineration starting Wednesday.

These trials, ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, are intended to ensure adherence to safety norms while addressing public concerns regarding environmental and human health impacts. During the initial trial, emissions were maintained within permissible limits, officials report.

The waste disposal, around 250 km from Bhopal, has garnered protests over potential dangers. However, the state government maintains that the Pithampur facility is equipped for safe disposal, rejecting fears of environmental harm, and insists on transparency with court-mandated reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)