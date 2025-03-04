Inferno Engulfs Scrap Yard in Thane's Kalyan Area

A fire erupted at a scrap yard in Kalyan within Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, prompting a swift response from emergency services. The blaze ignited around 9:30 PM at Chaudhary Compound, located on Khardi Road.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the incident, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, who heads the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene to put the fire under control.

While the immediate threat has been managed, the cause of the fire remains a mystery. Authorities are currently investigating to determine what might have triggered this potentially hazardous situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)