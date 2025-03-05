Robots to the Rescue: High-Tech Solutions in SLBC Tunnel Crisis

In a race against time, representatives from a pioneering robotics company are exploring innovative methods to rescue eight people trapped in the SLBC tunnel for nearly two weeks.

As adverse conditions complicate efforts, robots might step in, conducting initial assessments to ensure the tunnel's integrity while rescue teams persist in their mission.

The rescue operation employs cutting-edge technology, including Ground Penetrating Radar, and benefits from collaboration with national seismology and geophysical experts, as efforts to locate human presence continue amidst testing environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)