Robots to the Rescue: High-Tech Solutions in SLBC Tunnel Crisis
A robotics company and rescue teams examine the feasibility of using robots in the rescue of eight people trapped inside the SLBC tunnel. Despite challenging conditions, robots might conduct initial surveys to ensure structural stability. Efforts continue using advanced technology to locate and rescue the trapped individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a race against time, representatives from a pioneering robotics company are exploring innovative methods to rescue eight people trapped in the SLBC tunnel for nearly two weeks.
As adverse conditions complicate efforts, robots might step in, conducting initial assessments to ensure the tunnel's integrity while rescue teams persist in their mission.
The rescue operation employs cutting-edge technology, including Ground Penetrating Radar, and benefits from collaboration with national seismology and geophysical experts, as efforts to locate human presence continue amidst testing environmental challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics
Cosmic Observations and Global Maneuvers: A New Epoch in Space Technology
Trump Hails Musk's Genius Amid Collaborative Efforts on Space and Technology
Vietnam Sets Ambitious Growth Targets with Major Infrastructure and Technology Initiatives
India's Space Surge: Boosting Private Innovation with Technology Adoption Fund