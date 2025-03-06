Young elephant tranquilised in Kannur village dies

A three-year-old elephant which was tranquilised after it strayed into the residential areas of a village in this district has died, officials said. While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the elephant's weak state and injuries to its jaw may have ended its life, forest officials said.

The serious jaw injury probably caused by a fire cracker made the pachyderm unable to eat or drink. After the elephant strayed into the residential area of Ayyankunnu grama panchayat, forest officials decided to relocate it. Hence, based on the directions of chief wildlife warden they tranquilised it on Wednesday evening and transported it using a vehicle. Television visuals show the animal being tied with ropes in the vehicle. Medicines were applied to its wounds. It was taken to the Aralam Valyamchal RRT treatment centre and plans were there to shift the elephant to Wayanad for special treatment if there was a requirement, but it died late on Wednesday, officials said. The elephant strayed into the village early on Wednesday morning, prompting the district collector to issue an order prohibiting public from gathering in three wards of Ayyankunnu grama panchayat for two days from 10 am on March 5 to 6 pm on March 6.

However, a large number of people were seen in the area throughout the day, closely watching the steps being taken by the forest officials to capture the elephant.

On February 23, an elderly couple was killed in an elephant attack in the Aralam Farms area here.

