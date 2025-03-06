RenewBuy to double insurance advisor network to 8,000 in north-east

RenewBuy on Thursday said it will double its insurance advisor network from 4,000 to 8,000 in the coming months as the insur-tech firm aims to ramp up operations in north-eastern part of the country.

Currently, the company has more than 1.25 lakh insurance advisors and insured over 5.5 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

The company said it has presence in over 80 per cent of the districts of the north-east and an office in Guwahati.

Plans are also underway to establish a call centre in the region.

''Our low-cost health insurance and smart term plans have seen widespread adoption, demonstrating the increasing demand for simplified and cost-effective insurance products,'' said Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy.

Founded in 2015 by Balachander Sekhar and Indraneel Chatterjee, RenewBuy provides choice to customers buying health, life and motor insurance products through a network of insurance advisors.

RenewBuy said north-east has witnessed a rapid increase in health insurance adoption, with approximately 65 per cent of families having at least one member covered in states like Assam.

The trend, coupled with the rising number of digitally savvy consumers and widespread smartphone adoption, has fuelled significant growth in digital insurance adoption in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, it added.

