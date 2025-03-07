G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy has transformative potential: South African Free State Premier

Premier of the Free State province in South Africa Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has highlighted the transformative potential of the G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy (GIB). The GIB is an economic system in which renewable, plant-based raw materials are used for energy and industry, and in which goods and services are produced using biotechnology.

"The GIB has introduced 10 voluntary, non-binding, high-level principles to guide global bioeconomy activities. These principles emphasise sustainable development, inclusivity, climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, sustainable resource use and responsible innovation," she told the recent first meeting of the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group (RIWG) at the Bloemfontein campus of the University of the Free State.

"The bioeconomy offers dual benefits -- driving economic growth through innovation while mitigating adverse environmental impacts. This underscores the importance of emerging economies, particularly those in the Global South, harnessing bioeconomy opportunities, " Letsoha-Mathae added.

She said that the Free State provincial government was committed to integrating sustainable development across economic, social and environmental dimensions, with the aim of improving food security and nutrition, among other things.

About 150 delegates from the G20 were told that in South Africa, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation introduced a national Biotechnology Strategy in 2001, from which the 2013 Bioeconomy Strategy evolved. The latter aims to create and grow industries that generate and develop bio-based services, products and innovations, helping to make the country more competitive internationally (especially in the industrial and agricultural sectors); create more sustainable jobs; enhance food security; and create a greener economy as the country shifts towards a low-carbon economy.

South Africa ranks as the world's third most biologically diverse country, home to 10 per cent of known plant species and 15 per cent of all known coastal marine species. It has nine unique biomes and is the only country in the world that encompasses an entire floral kingdom – the Cape Floristic Region. "These factors make South Africa an attractive destination for bioprospecting investments," the premier said.

At the same meeting, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Blade Nzimande called for continued cooperation among G20 countries to ensure mutual benefit from the groundbreaking scientific advances of our time.

"During South Africa's G20 presidency (in 2025), the science, technology, and innovation priorities include strengthening pandemic preparedness; targeted research and development in emerging technologies and their use in key economic sectors like energy, agriculture and mining; and continuing with the development of critical and high-end skills," Nzimande said.

The minister said that he saw the role of the RIWG as "advancing an agenda that is solidarity driven" and that would promote "science-based policy advice for sustainability".

The RIWG discussions will culminate in a ministerial meeting in September 2025, where Minister Nzimande will preside over deliberations and key resolutions. The expectation is for these efforts to translate into tangible outcomes that will have a positive effect on scientific advancements and human development.

"We encourage this Working Group to be ambitious in its efforts, ensuring that our work leaves a lasting legacy in the global scientific and technological landscape," Nzimande said.

