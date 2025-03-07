Left Menu

Albanese Prioritizes Cyclone Response Over Election Call

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ruled out calling an anticipated April election to focus on the cyclone approaching Queensland. The government had considered April to avoid budget delivery but will now concentrate on relief efforts for the cyclone, expected to cause severe disruptions. Albanese emphasized prioritizing public safety.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia has dismissed the possibility of holding a national election in April, aiming instead to prioritize the impending cyclone set to hit Queensland. Friday's announcement comes amidst ongoing emergency responses as communities in eastern Australia brace for Tropical Cyclone Alfred's impact.

The decision to forego an April election allows the government to evade overlapping with the national budget set to be released on March 25. Despite electoral considerations, the unexpected cyclone has shifted governmental focus towards a robust emergency response plan to tackle anticipated heavy rains, and high winds.

Evacuation orders have been issued to thousands in vulnerable areas, with officials preparing for power outages, flooding, and airport closures. Albanese reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing the immediate safety and well-being of residents, stating, "I have no intention of doing anything that distracts from what we need to do."

