Supreme Court Declines Status Quo Order on Controversial Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The much-debated Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai hit another legal roadblock as the Supreme Court declined to enforce a status quo on its progress. On Friday, the bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, sought responses from the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties, the awardee of the tender, regarding challenges to the Bombay High Court's previous ruling endorsing the project.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed a plea by Seclink Technologies Corporation, which contested the tender granted to the Adani Group, citing transparency concerns. Seclink Technologies, once the highest bidder in 2018, had its bid quashed in favor of Adani's in 2022 due to additional conditions set by the state.

Seclink Technologies proposed an increased offer but faced queries about matching obligations imposed on Adani Group. Meanwhile, Adani Properties confirmed the initiation of construction activities and compliance with the project commitments, which involve significant infrastructure changes in one of the world's densest urban slums.

