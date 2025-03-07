Left Menu

MANA Projects Strengthens Sarjapur Road Foothold with Strategic Land Acquisition

MANA Projects, a top real estate firm in Bengaluru, has acquired 5.5 acres in Gattahalli, Sarjapur Road. This move aligns with the area's growing demand due to its prime location, infrastructure developments, and connectivity. The project aims at offering eco-friendly, contemporary living spaces in this rapidly appreciating micro-market.

Updated: 07-03-2025 17:10 IST
MANA Projects, a leading name in Bengaluru's real estate sector, has strategically acquired 5.5 acres of prime land in Gattahalli, off Sarjapur Road. This acquisition underscores the company's robust expansion strategy in a locale witnessing a meteoric rise in residential demand, fueled by infrastructure advancements and proximity to major IT hubs.

The appeal of Sarjapur Road has surged amidst rapid infrastructure developments like the planned Namma Metro Phase 3 extension and the proposed Peripheral Ring Road. These projects promise enhanced connectivity and accessibility, significantly raising the area's real estate value and making it a coveted destination for homebuyers and investors alike.

MANA's decision aligns with its vision of developing integrated residential communities that prioritize sustainability while offering modern urban living solutions. As MANA Projects looks to redefine residential experiences with cutting-edge design and eco-friendly infrastructure, the Sarjapur project reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled lifestyle offerings to discerning homebuyers.

