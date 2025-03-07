Tick Tock: The Sunlit Dance of Daylight Saving Time

This weekend, Americans will adjust their clocks forward, sacrificing some sleep for extended evening sunlight as summer approaches.

The concept of daylight saving time, observed by around 70 countries today, emerged in the 1890s from proposals to maximize daylight. It gained traction during the world wars and energy crises.

Despite its advantages, the practice has led to confusion and debates about its necessity, with inconsistent implementations across regions and calls for standardization.

