Bridging Rivers: Western Rajasthan Canal Project Boosts Water Connectivity

The Western Rajasthan Canal Project aims to connect the Mahi and Luni rivers, enhancing water supply to Jalore district. Overseen by WAPCOS, the project's feasibility report has been submitted. The initiative includes water grid development and regional cooperation with multiple states and Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:42 IST
The Western Rajasthan Canal Project is set to transform water management in the region by connecting the Mahi river to the Luni river. Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat announced in the House on Friday that a feasibility report is underway, managed by the central government undertaking, WAPCOS.

WAPCOS has been tasked with preparing the report to facilitate water distribution to Jalore district under the Sujalam-Sufalam project. The initial report has already been submitted, revealing plans to establish a 'run-off water grid.' This will allow for surplus Mahi basin water to be transported to Jalore while simultaneously replenishing dams along the way.

In a collective effort, the Central government is also working on agreements with several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Gujarat, as well as with Nepal. A task force has been established to ensure the successful completion of these linked water projects, Rawat informed the House.

