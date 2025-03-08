Blaze Erupts at Mattress Godown Causing Significant Damage

A significant fire erupted at a mattress company's godown in Kalamassery, near Seaport-Airport Road, on Saturday morning.

Fire and Rescue Service officials reported that the fire began around 10.30 am, rapidly spreading and sending thick smoke billowing from the site. No casualties have been noted, but several vehicles parked on the premises were gutted.

The incident disrupted a nearby electric line, causing it to snap and fall. Teams from Gandhi Nagar, Eloor, and Thrikkakara Fire and Rescue units responded swiftly, deploying additional personnel due to the residential area's proximity. The fire was brought under control by the afternoon, with substantial losses reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)